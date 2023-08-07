We're paying tribute to a dead economy; worse days yet to come— Isaac Adongo chides Ken Ofori-Atta

07.08.2023 LISTEN

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adongo has accused Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance of poor handling of the economy.

According to Mr. Adongo, the 2023 mid-year budget read by the Finance Minister is a “funeral dirge”.

He said in an interview with Joy FM that “The Finance Minister had a very bitter pill to push down the throat of this country and he needed to find a sweetner to make it easier for us to swallow. So the language and everything is quite clear that we were being told that this was an economy that he was paying tribute to that was dead. At the end of the day, it is not easy to pay tribute to somebody who dies but didn’t live a good life. So at the end of the day, it was quite obvious that this was a difficult funeral dirge that the Minister was saying.“ Isaac Adongo stated.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed that Ghana is currently making modest gains.

He said the government has turned the corner in its efforts to restore the economy.

During the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review presented in Parliament on July 31, Mr Ofori-Atta highlighted that the government’s plans and programmes are starting to yield positive results.

In his address, the Finance Minister urged the nation to acknowledge and appreciate the major milestones achieved in the past three years.

Despite facing various challenges, he indicated that Ghana has been able to maintain peace, health, security, and a continuous supply of power, among other essential aspects of life.

“Mr. Speaker, we have turned the corner and, more importantly, we are determined to continue down that path. Soon, we expect the measures taken to result in economic activity greater than anything experienced in the history of the Fourth Republic. Our plans and programmes should soon lead to a sustained increase in domestic production, including manufacturing and farming, replacing many of the products that we are used to importing,” the Finance Minister stated.