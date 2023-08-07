ModernGhana logo
Three Bolga Regional Hospital staff nabbed for stealing medicines

Three persons have been arrested by police through an intelligence led operation for stealing some boxes of medicines from the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

According to police statement, suspect Raymond Asoke, a driver at the Regional Hospital Bolgatanga was also arrested on Friday, August 4, 2023 when he was monitored loading boxes of medicines from a certain unmarked house into a saloon car with registration No. GE 1532-21.

A search in the car led to the retrieval of 12 boxes of various medicines.

The search was extended into the house where 22 additional boxes containing various kinds of medicines were discovered and retrieved.

Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Noeyelle Bridget, the Assistant Dispensary Officer at the hospital’s pharmacy and suspect Raheem Fasilat, the Regional store keeper at the Regional hospital who has admitted to giving the boxes of medicines to the driver.

All the three suspects are currently in custody and will be put before court to face justice.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest any other accomplices as well as to establish what the suspects do with the medicines stolen from the hospital.

-DGN online

