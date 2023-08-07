Bekwai MCE Daugther wasn’t shot– Police

07.08.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service have refuted media reports trending that Akua Serwaa, the daughter Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Kyei Baffour was shot dead by unknown assailants.

According to the Police, their investigation has established the circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult, Akua Serwaa Kyei on 3rd August 2023, at Atwima Bebu have no connection with any marks of violence or gunshot wound found.

Initial reports suggested that the unfortunate incident took place Thursday, August 3, when Akua Serwaa was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in the town of Atwima Bebu, as the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, leaving the community in a state of shock and mourning.

Upon discovering his wife in critical condition, Akua Serwaa’s husband promptly rushed her to the nearest hospital.

However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she could not be revived, and her tragic passing was confirmed upon arrival.

In reaction to the media reports, the Police in their statement said upon their investigation, it was established that the husband of the deceased, said he returned home at about 5:30pm on 3rd August 2023 and found the victim lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

''He further alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked and a television set stolen. An initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into''.

''Also, upon an inspection of the deceased body at the hospital, no marks of violence or gunshot wound were found. The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy as the investigation continues''.

The Police added that they have since visited the family of the deceased and ''we are working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring the perpetrators to face justice''.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, a Police clinical psychologist has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times.

-DGN online