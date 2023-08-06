We'll beat you anytime you come to Tamale — NPP youth warn Mustapha Hamid

There has been tension in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region over the alleged attitude of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss, Mustapha Hamid towards the party in the area.

According to sources, the NPA boss does not respect the leadership of the party in terms of consulting them when taking some decisions.

Another source alleged that Dr Hamid ignores wise counsel in making a decision that would affect the NPP and government in the Northern Region.

Some say this attitude of the NPA boss is greatly affecting the party in the region and will cost it dearly come 2024.

"Mustapha Hamid is very wicked. He will not come to Tamale again. He should reverse the decision to close down the chairman's fuel station or face our wrath. If you see the reason why they shut them down, you will cry", Tamale Metropolis taskforce chairman, popularly known as Commander See Me said last night on Radio Tamale.

"Mustapha Hamid claimed it is as a result of due process that the chairman could not follow and not that he is owing the company or government. Meanwhile, there is fuel at the station. Can you imagine this?" he asked.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) recently shuts down LillyGold Energy Resources Limited, an Oil Marketing Company (OMC) belonging to the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba.

The NPA had to undertake the operations after it emerged that the company was operating illegally after the authority had revoked the OMC's licence since October 2022.

The authority in a statement earlier this year announced the revocation of the licences of about 30 OMCs across the country, which included LillyGold Energy Resources Limited.

The NPA Northern Regional Manager, Mr. Rasheed Dauda in an interview said the company by law seized to be in operation and neither the branding nor the logo was supposed to be in existence.

"For some time now, this retail outlet in Kanvili and another one around the industrial area at Lamashegu have been operating under the name LillyGold. We're here to come and shut down the station and caution the public not to do business with LillyGold," he told the Custodian Newspaper.

Mr. Rasheed added that despite that the company belongs to the NPP Chairman, the law is no respecter of any individual or organization.

"If you're operating something that is illegal, it is illegal and so action should be brought to make sure that this illegality is remedied," he emphasized.