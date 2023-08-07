Accra to London by road— 13 individuals embark on a daring journey

07.08.2023 LISTEN

A group of 13 individuals from Ghana have caught the attention of the world as they embark on a journey from Ghana to London by road.

The group initially started with eight vehicles but three broke down remaining five. They are two Toyota Land Cruisers, Mercedes G Wagon, Ford F-150 and Lexus RX 350.

On July 23, 2023, the group set out for London, traveling 10,000 km.

One of the travelers, Kwabena Peprah, said in a Facebook post that they had been planning this since last year.

“Since this travel bug had bitten us so badly, we had no choice but to begin a series of domesticated road trips to while away the time and acquire enough experience. To date, we have circled Ghana so many times that I have lost count. I know it’s somewhere in a high double-digit figure,” Kwabena Peprah stated.

The group he said also did some trial runs across the West African sub-region. Kwabena Peprah narrated their encounter with security officers at numerous African border crossings, the cars they travelled in and Ghanaian ambassadors in some of the nations they crossed.

The group is yet to arrive in London, but they have crossed Spain and are still on their journey.