ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.08.2023 Social News

Accra to London by road— 13 individuals embark on a daring journey

Accra to London by road— 13 individuals embark on a daring journey
07.08.2023 LISTEN

A group of 13 individuals from Ghana have caught the attention of the world as they embark on a journey from Ghana to London by road.

The group initially started with eight vehicles but three broke down remaining five. They are two Toyota Land Cruisers, Mercedes G Wagon, Ford F-150 and Lexus RX 350.

On July 23, 2023, the group set out for London, traveling 10,000 km.

One of the travelers, Kwabena Peprah, said in a Facebook post that they had been planning this since last year.

“Since this travel bug had bitten us so badly, we had no choice but to begin a series of domesticated road trips to while away the time and acquire enough experience. To date, we have circled Ghana so many times that I have lost count. I know it’s somewhere in a high double-digit figure,” Kwabena Peprah stated.

The group he said also did some trial runs across the West African sub-region. Kwabena Peprah narrated their encounter with security officers at numerous African border crossings, the cars they travelled in and Ghanaian ambassadors in some of the nations they crossed.

The group is yet to arrive in London, but they have crossed Spain and are still on their journey.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We're paying tribute to a dead economy; worse days yet to come— Isaac Adongo chides Ken Ofori-Atta We're paying tribute to a dead economy; worse days yet to come— Isaac Adongo chi...

1 hour ago

Accra to London by road— 13 individuals embark on a daring journey Accra to London by road— 13 individuals embark on a daring journey

1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: Dan Botwe endorses Bawumia, urges rank and file of NPP to rally behind him NPP Primaries: Dan Botwe endorses Bawumia, urges rank and file of NPP to rally b...

2 hours ago

You've made hardship and corruption a leviathan yet talking about track records - Sinare bites Bawumia You've made hardship and corruption a leviathan yet talking about track records ...

4 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin calls for Condition of Service Scheme for journalists Speaker Bagbin calls for Condition of Service Scheme for journalists

4 hours ago

BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC urge candidates, parents BECE: Don't cheat; strongly resist temptation to engage in malpractices – PNC ur...

4 hours ago

Lets honour our leaders — Anyidoho Let’s honour our leaders — Anyidoho 

4 hours ago

600,714 candidates to sit for 2023 BECE tomorrow 600,714 candidates to sit for 2023 BECE tomorrow

4 hours ago

Hold on to democracy — Bagbin encourages Ghanaians Hold on to democracy — Bagbin encourages Ghanaians

4 hours ago

Three Bolga Regional Hospital staff nabbed for stealing medicines Three Bolga Regional Hospital staff nabbed for stealing medicines

Just in....
body-container-line