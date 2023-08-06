Support activities of Electrochem Ghana Limited —Akufo-Addo urges Ada indigenes

President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has pleaded with residents of Ada to support the activities of Electrochem Ghana Limited.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Electrochem Ghana Limited is a wholly owned Ghanaian business that has the potential to bring large financial gains to the country.

Speaking at the Asafotufiami festival durbar, he reemphasized the government is committed to completing all developmental projects commenced by his administration.

“I am very happy that the people of Ada have come to support the activities of the Songor salt development by Electrochem Ghana Limited. We want all the people of Ada to support this project because this project has the capacity to transform the economy and transform the life of all the people of Ada and our country,” Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

He continued by emphasizing that Ada will not be excluded from his government's development plans.

“A lot has been done in roads across the country but there are still a lot more that will be done and you can be sure that our government will not live out the people of Ada.”

The President added that the Ghana Accountability Learning Outcomes Project ( GALOP) is an educational policy program under the Ministry of Education to ensure and make positive changes in the performance of public basic schools.

“The GALOP program the Ministry of Education is doing with the help of the support of the World Bank to address poor educational standards in some of our less endowed public schools is also working here in the Ada area,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

The Asafotufiam Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and peoples of Ada in the Dangbe East of the Greater Accra region of Ghana. The festival is celebrated in the first week of August every year.