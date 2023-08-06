‘Employ NSS personnel after service’ —Kwaku Gyan pleads with employers

Kwaku Ohene Gyan, the National Service Scheme's Deputy Executive Director in charge of operations, has made a passionate appeal to company managers to employ National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel after service.

According to Mr. Gyan, the NSS program gives personnel the chance to develop their talents and field experience.

In an interview with TV3, he said some models are being designed by the NSS to build the capacity of the service personnel to become self-employed.

“National Service Scheme is a one-year period so after you serve we expect that you move on so over time, the scheme is also involved in quite some models to open up and the whole idea is that once we have been able to open up a bit after the service we expect that people will be self-employed and we also hope that most of them will be employed at the places they had their National Service,” Kwaku Ohene Gyan stated.

The Deputy Executive Director emphasizes that service personnel who performed well should be considered for job opportunities.

“So of course it is the wish of managers of the scheme that wherever these personnel are posted, once they discharge themselves very well and the opportunity for employment exists managers of wherever they are they do consider them for permanent employment,” he stated.