06.08.2023

Two persons grabbed for beating ECG staff

06.08.2023

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons, Richard Asante Larry, age 27, and Jonathan Ahele, age 27, for allegedly assaulting some staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana at Tuba near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The incident occurred when a team of ECG staff visited the premises of the suspects as part of the ongoing Operation Zero exercise which seeks to mobilize revenue, identify illegalities and regularize foreign meters.

The ECG officials brought to the attention of the suspects the need to disconnect their power due to non-payment of bills.

The suspects vehemently protested so the ECG team requested the contact number of the landlord, which they again refused.

The ECG team upon disconnecting power to the premises, was locked up by the suspects. Additionally, they threatened to hit one of the ECG officials with an electric kettle.

It took the intervention of another ECG team working in the area to release them and reported the case at the Tuba Police Station.

According to the Weija Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kumashie Freeman, the suspects were arraigned before the court on 3rd August 2023 and are set to reappear on 9th August 2023.

General Manager for ECG Central, Emmanuel Lumor advised customers to desist from acquiring meters from other sources apart from ECG.

He said ECG officials are visiting every house to check the integrity of meters in customers’ premises and would root out such unscrupulous persons.

He added that customers should not resist ECG officials who visit their premises to carry out their routine operations and also urged the public not to hesitate to visit any of ECG’s district offices for an excellent customer service experience.

-DGN online

