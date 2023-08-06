Agona West NDC blasts MP Cynthia Morrison over failure to utilise GHS569k from Common fund

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in Agona West has descended on Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Cynthia Morrison.

This follows the report from the Audtor-General for the year ending 2022 which confirms that the MP failed to utilise GHS569,023.63 from the District Assembly Common fund.

After learning of this, the NDC in Agona West is livid knowing that this could have given the people some infrastructure.

In a press release signed by NDC Agona West Communications Officer Abdul-Wahab, he said the non-utilisation of the fund by Cynthia Morrison shows just how insensitive and disrespectful the MP is.

Read the full release from NDC in Agona West below:

Failure of Cynthia Morrison to utilize MP’s Common Fund of Ghc569,023.63 insensitive, disrespectful

The Auditor General has published it’s 2022 annual report on the management and utilization of District Assembly Common fund [DACF] for the year ended 31st December, 2022.

It’s suffice to add that, the report has been prepared under section 14 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584) to parliament in accordance with section 20 of the Act.

Regrettably but not surprising, the unconcerned and nonchalant MP for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison has yet again [recall that the same AG report of 2018 also queried her for non utilization of funds https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/politics/agona-west-ndc-accuses-mp-for-not-utilising-common-fund-allegations-untrue-mrs-morrison ] been fingered by the AG’s report, out of the 275 MPs, for non utilization of a whooping amount totaling Ghc 569,023.63

Breakdown of the unutilized funds in GHc from the 3rd Quarter of 2021 to the 3rd Quarter of 2022 is as follows; 01/01/22: 158,239.28, 12/04/22: 95,182.62, 14/06/22: 83,579.31, 01/11/22: 78,182.23, 02/11/22: 106,945.82, 23/12/22: 96,887.17.

It’s worthy of note that, under the year under review, a payment of Ghc 49,992.80 was made to Ultimate Vision Company on 22/12/22.

Sadly, despite the myriad of issues and challenges confronting the people of Agona West, from education, road infrastructure, sanitation, health and other much needed social interventions, our indifferent MP has left the funds untouched, thereby being affected by the hyper inflation of 42% and time value of money.

As the report states, this unfortunate situation has denied the people of Agona West Constituency the benefits of the needed infrastructure and other social interventions to improve their living conditions.

The AG recommends management of the Assembly to liaise with the MP to ensure the allocated funds are utilized.

We further recommend, the Chiefs, civil society, media and electorates exert pressure on the indifferent MP to the needful.

Finally, Parliament must consider giving authority to the District Assemblies to utilize such funds.

For God and country.

Thank You

ABDUL-WAHAB AFRICA ZION

Communication Officer.

Agona West NDC.

Issued in Agona Swedru on 3rd August, 2023.