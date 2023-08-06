ModernGhana logo
Fati Ali and Tiwaah Foundation unite to brighten lives at Chosen Children's Home

Fati Ali, an aspiring presidential candidate for the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication-Ghana Institute of Journalism (UniMac-GIJ), teamed up with Tiwaah Foundation to donate to Chosen Children's Home in Accra on Friday, August 4.

The collaboration between Fati Ali and Tiwaah Foundation aimed to provide much-needed support to the children's home, demonstrating their commitment to social responsibility and community service.

The donation ceremony, held at Chosen Children's Home, saw Fati Ali and representatives from Tiwaah Foundation present an assortment of food items, including drinks, biscuits, and essential hygiene products.

The children's home was also given clothing donations, offering comfort and care to the young residents.

The event held special significance as it coincided with the birthday celebration of Dorcas Akua Osei, the esteemed founder of Tiwaah Foundation.

Fati Ali expressed her pride in joining hands with Tiwaah Foundation and being part of this worthy course, emphasizing her dedication to giving back to the community and supporting those in need.

In a brief statement at the ceremony, Fati Ali shared her belief in the importance of charitable initiatives to uplift the less fortunate.

She stated, "I am glad to be here today to contribute to Chosen Children's Home, and I am honored to be associated with Tiwaah Foundation. Giving alms to people who need help is a worthy cause for me, and I hope this gesture brings smiles to the faces of these young ones."

The partnership between Fati Ali and Tiwaah Foundation exemplifies the spirit of empathy, compassion, and altruism that both entities share.

Through such acts of kindness, they aim to make a positive impact in the lives of the less privileged and promote a sense of community engagement within the UniMac-GIJ student body.

Chosen Children's Home, a recognized institution in Accra, provides a safe and nurturing environment for orphaned and vulnerable children.

852023112335-l5hsk8v331-df0d3df3-6dbe-4df3-8289-897571f56fe7.jpeg

852023112335-qulxpcb543-1e1f8766-6997-432a-bf2d-0f9507d2bfb3.jpeg

852023112337-n6iul8w331-3e191fd3-d657-4c6c-bd9e-12e64ee47a1c.jpeg

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

