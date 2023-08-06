ASA Savings and Loans donates to Bechem School for the Deaf and Blind

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd through its Business Center at Bechem has donated items to support the infrastructure needs of the Special Needs School which is located in the heart of Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Items donated included a 4000litres water storage tank, 20 pieces of student mattresses, 20 units of chairs, amongst others.

The donation was done to mark this year’s Founders' Day which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Armstrong Adu Boakye, said the school has a population of about 600 students in the nursery, primary, JHS and Technical departments.

While expressing appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the kind gesture, he called on other organisations to come to the aid of the School.

"We lack adequate infrastructure to enhance effective teaching and learning, and so the timely intervention of your kind gesture will go a long way to improve the education of these students who are physically challenged through no fault of theirs.

“We call on NGOs and other benevolent groups to come to our aid in these times of financial distress," Alfred Frimpong Brobbey- Vice Principal-Domestic added.

The Area Manager of the company in the Ahafo Region, Mr. Emmanuel Opare, assured the school of continued support from the company.

Mr. Richard Nartey, CSR/Climate Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Limited said, the company takes its social investment and interventions in high esteem and is committed to supporting communities in which it operates throughout the country.

"We as a corporate body are committed to giving back to society and will continue to support the government in improving educational and health infrastructure to improve lives," he stressed.