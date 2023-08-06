I’ll keep trolling you thieves with ‘coup’ till you get BP – Oliver Barker

Ghanaian social activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has vowed to pile pressure on members of government.

Mr. Barker said this in a tweet on Saturday, August 5.

In a lengthy tweet, the ferocious activist expressed his disappointment in politicians in Ghana in the manner and way they are running the affairs of the country.

"In all my constitutional advocacy in this country, I have come to realize that there is very little 4th Republican politicians are afraid of. They are God!“ he wrote.

Mr Barker lamented that the politicians have now become used to all forms of pressure but vowed to pile more pressure until they get blood pressure (BP) and turn from their ways.

“When I threaten legal action: they laugh for they own the Courts. When I threaten demonstrations: they laugh for they own the Police. When I threaten revolution: they laugh for the people are disorganized,” he noted.

However, Barker noted a different reaction when he threatens a coup.

He vowed to continue using the threat of a coup as a tool to keep the government on its toes.

“Now that I have seen it’s the only thing you are afraid of, I will keep trolling you thieves, with coup, saa, till the people find their feet and revolt! Or till you get BP from looking over your shoulders,” he emphasized

Meanwhile, the activist was arrested and charged with treason felony for allegedly threatening a coup in 2022.