Stop crossing to Togo in canoes to fish — Volta fishers cautioned

The Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service has asked Volta fishers to stop crossing to Togo in canoes to fish, warning that could attract undesirable migrants into Ghana.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Justice Kudzo Normeshie, Officer in charge of Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics at the Command said some fishers in the region's three coastal districts had been crossing into neighbouring Togo to fish and noted that it was important for them to understand the security implications of that practice.

He made the call while addressing a durbar of fisher associations and groups, representatives of civil society, traditional authorities, and other players in the fishing industry during the ceremonial opening to mark the end of the 2023 closed fishing season at Adina, Ketu South.

It was organised by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) and Fisheries Commission in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to lift the month-long ban on fishing for artisanal and inshore fleets implemented by MOFAD as a strategy aimed at recovering the fast-depleting fish stock.

ASI Normeshie said the practice by the fishers could encourage their counterparts on the other side to use also use their canoes and engage in illegal activities such as smuggling undesirable migrants and, human and drug trafficking.

He reminded of the emergence and risk of complex security issues including violent extremism and cross-border crimes that should concern all hence, the need to share in the responsibility of helping to safeguard the nation's peace and security.

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South decried the absence of marine officers to secure Volta Region's coastline from sea crimes and fishing infractions saying, their presence was crucial to punish perpetrators of such infractions including those who would escape the closed fishing season into Togo to serve as deterrence.

He appealed to MoFAD to consider supporting fishers who were greatly impacted by the devastating tidal waves with Yamaha outboard motors so they could get back their livelihood while asking for constant supply of premix fuel to fishers to go on fishing expeditions with.

GNA