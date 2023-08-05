Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-Addo — Council of State

The Council of State has told the National Democratic Congress that it is "impossible" for it to review its earlier approval of and advice to President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as members of the Electoral Commission board.

The Council stated in a letter responding to a petition from the biggest opposition party for the withdrawal of the two appointments after it came to light that they were pro-NPP, that once it had thoroughly assessed the nominees' CVs and provided its advice to the president, the process was considered complete.

The subsequent swearing-in of the appointees further solidified the Council's role in the appointment process.

Nana Otuo Siriboe, the Chairman of the Council of State, clarified that it is not within their jurisdiction to review recommendations once they have been submitted to the president and acted upon.

This decision effectively closes any possibility of revisiting the approval process for the two individuals, the letter said.

The nomination of Electoral Commission members is a crucial step in upholding Ghana's democratic process, and the Council of State plays a vital role in vetting and advising on these appointments to ensure transparency and integrity.

Despite concerns raised by the NDC about the members' affiliation with the NPP, the Council's response indicates that the approval process was carried out in line with established procedures.

-Classfmonline