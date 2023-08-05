ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-Addo — Council of State

Headlines Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-Addo — Council of State
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Council of State has told the National Democratic Congress that it is "impossible" for it to review its earlier approval of and advice to President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as members of the Electoral Commission board.

The Council stated in a letter responding to a petition from the biggest opposition party for the withdrawal of the two appointments after it came to light that they were pro-NPP, that once it had thoroughly assessed the nominees' CVs and provided its advice to the president, the process was considered complete.

The subsequent swearing-in of the appointees further solidified the Council's role in the appointment process.

Nana Otuo Siriboe, the Chairman of the Council of State, clarified that it is not within their jurisdiction to review recommendations once they have been submitted to the president and acted upon.

This decision effectively closes any possibility of revisiting the approval process for the two individuals, the letter said.

The nomination of Electoral Commission members is a crucial step in upholding Ghana's democratic process, and the Council of State plays a vital role in vetting and advising on these appointments to ensure transparency and integrity.

Despite concerns raised by the NDC about the members' affiliation with the NPP, the Council's response indicates that the approval process was carried out in line with established procedures.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Deputy Chief Executive of NPA, Mr. Perry Okudzeto NPA to commence Cylinder Recirculation Model in September 

1 hour ago

NR: Youth besiege Bimbilla Hospital, demand immediate removal of Medical Superintendent N/R: Youth besiege Bimbilla Hospital, demand immediate removal of Medical Superi...

1 hour ago

'I'm laying foundation for modern and value-adding industrialised economy' - Akufo-Addo 'I'm laying foundation for modern and value-adding industrialised economy' - Aku...

1 hour ago

Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-Addo — Council of State Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-A...

1 hour ago

Nigeria's senate has called on President Tinubu to 'further encourage' ECOWAS leaders to strengthen the political and diplomatic options. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Opposition mounts in Nigeria over possible Niger intervention

2 hours ago

NDC government will review Teacher Licensure Examination – Kofi Adams NDC government will review Teacher Licensure Examination – Kofi Adams

3 hours ago

Kalamonia honours surviving NPP founder in Savannah Region Kalamonia honours surviving NPP founder in Savannah Region

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has shown again that he's great visionary leader - Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Akufo-Addo has shown again that he's great visionary leader - Palgrave Boakye-Da...

4 hours ago

France's Sebastien Lecornu said the junta had taken the president and people of Niger hostage. By Bertrand GUAY AFP Niger coup weakens fight against terror in Africa: France

4 hours ago

AFP - KOLA SULAIMON Pressure mounts on Niger junta as deadline nears for military intervention

Just in....
body-container-line