ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Winneba comes to light after CCESAG captivates town with #WalkWithYourLecturers campaign

By Ermines Onyema || Contributor
Social News Winneba comes to light after CCESAG captivates town with WalkWithYourLecturers campaign
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Childhood Care Education Students Association of Ghana (CCESAG) under the Department of Early Childhood Education in the University of Education, Winneba triggered a second health walk from the Students Center, North Campus.

They went through the principal streets of Winneba with the #WalkWithYourLecturers Part 2 on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The first of its kind took place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Winneba. Following a long week celebration by the said student association which started on Monday, July 31 with a variety of activities, it is expected to end with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Presbyterian Church premises in Winneba.

Besides, the WalkWithYourLecturers movement saw over 500 students converge in front of the Students Center at the North Campus in UEW with over 200 students identified as members of CCESAG and the rest from three other departments.

Students from the Economics Department, Political Science and Social Studies Departments equally joined in the health walk making it an unbelievable crowd to storm Winneba with a sound system giving an electrifying good music to keep the procession entertained.

Besides, the CCESAG health walk saw most of the students dress up in white T-shirts or jerseys and black tracksuits. Dr. Michael Subbey (PhD), the Head of the Department alongside Senior Lecturer Simon Kormla Donkor from the Department of Basic Education were not left out.

Nonetheless, George Dzamposu, President of CCESAG-UEW alongside his Vice, Sahilatu Iddrisu spearheaded affairs to their best. Jennifer Safoa, Miss CCESAG 2022, Mery Gold (1st Runner-up) and some MPhil students in the department represented massively. Other student leaders in CCESAG include Koklovi Naomi, Mahamadu Abdul-Rahim Zanzeh, Alooro Diana Awimpoka alongside former CCESAG President and Vice; Peter Osagyifo Mensah and Esther Gazie.

The atmosphere from the Students Center through to the South Campus, Sir Charles Beach, the Central Campus and back to the starting point was incredible.

The health walk ended with some thrilling dance competitions. Speaking live to Ermines Onyema from Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM, CCESAG President George thanked everyone who made the health walk a success.

Meanwhile, CCESAG-UEW will shift attention to their Sunday Thanksgiving service to draw curtains down on their weekly celebrations for the year 2023.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Deputy Chief Executive of NPA, Mr. Perry Okudzeto NPA to commence Cylinder Recirculation Model in September 

1 hour ago

NR: Youth besiege Bimbilla Hospital, demand immediate removal of Medical Superintendent N/R: Youth besiege Bimbilla Hospital, demand immediate removal of Medical Superi...

1 hour ago

'I'm laying foundation for modern and value-adding industrialised economy' - Akufo-Addo 'I'm laying foundation for modern and value-adding industrialised economy' - Aku...

1 hour ago

Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-Addo — Council of State Pro-NPP EC Board appointments: It's 'impossible' to change our advice to Akufo-A...

1 hour ago

Nigeria's senate has called on President Tinubu to 'further encourage' ECOWAS leaders to strengthen the political and diplomatic options. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Opposition mounts in Nigeria over possible Niger intervention

2 hours ago

NDC government will review Teacher Licensure Examination – Kofi Adams NDC government will review Teacher Licensure Examination – Kofi Adams

3 hours ago

Kalamonia honours surviving NPP founder in Savannah Region Kalamonia honours surviving NPP founder in Savannah Region

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has shown again that he's great visionary leader - Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Akufo-Addo has shown again that he's great visionary leader - Palgrave Boakye-Da...

4 hours ago

France's Sebastien Lecornu said the junta had taken the president and people of Niger hostage. By Bertrand GUAY AFP Niger coup weakens fight against terror in Africa: France

4 hours ago

AFP - KOLA SULAIMON Pressure mounts on Niger junta as deadline nears for military intervention

Just in....
body-container-line