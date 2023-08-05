Winneba comes to light after CCESAG captivates town with #WalkWithYourLecturers campaign

The Childhood Care Education Students Association of Ghana (CCESAG) under the Department of Early Childhood Education in the University of Education, Winneba triggered a second health walk from the Students Center, North Campus.

They went through the principal streets of Winneba with the #WalkWithYourLecturers Part 2 on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The first of its kind took place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Winneba. Following a long week celebration by the said student association which started on Monday, July 31 with a variety of activities, it is expected to end with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Presbyterian Church premises in Winneba.

Besides, the WalkWithYourLecturers movement saw over 500 students converge in front of the Students Center at the North Campus in UEW with over 200 students identified as members of CCESAG and the rest from three other departments.

Students from the Economics Department, Political Science and Social Studies Departments equally joined in the health walk making it an unbelievable crowd to storm Winneba with a sound system giving an electrifying good music to keep the procession entertained.

Besides, the CCESAG health walk saw most of the students dress up in white T-shirts or jerseys and black tracksuits. Dr. Michael Subbey (PhD), the Head of the Department alongside Senior Lecturer Simon Kormla Donkor from the Department of Basic Education were not left out.

Nonetheless, George Dzamposu, President of CCESAG-UEW alongside his Vice, Sahilatu Iddrisu spearheaded affairs to their best. Jennifer Safoa, Miss CCESAG 2022, Mery Gold (1st Runner-up) and some MPhil students in the department represented massively. Other student leaders in CCESAG include Koklovi Naomi, Mahamadu Abdul-Rahim Zanzeh, Alooro Diana Awimpoka alongside former CCESAG President and Vice; Peter Osagyifo Mensah and Esther Gazie.

The atmosphere from the Students Center through to the South Campus, Sir Charles Beach, the Central Campus and back to the starting point was incredible.

The health walk ended with some thrilling dance competitions. Speaking live to Ermines Onyema from Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM, CCESAG President George thanked everyone who made the health walk a success.

Meanwhile, CCESAG-UEW will shift attention to their Sunday Thanksgiving service to draw curtains down on their weekly celebrations for the year 2023.