ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.08.2023 Social News

A/R: Police on manhunt for robbers who killed one during attack on Cargo vehicles

AR: Police on manhunt for robbers who killed one during attack on Cargo vehicles
05.08.2023 LISTEN

The Police have launched a manhunt for a group of robbers who carried out a deadly attack on two cargo vehicles at Anyinamso No. 1 in the Ashanti Region.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of one person.

During the brazen attack, the suspects made away with an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,000.00) and three mobile phones after spotting a Police patrol team approaching the scene. The robbers managed to escape into a nearby bush before the Police could apprehend them.

The incident has left the community in shock and grief, and the Police are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

The authorities have assured the public that they will spare no effort in tracking down and arresting the culprits.

“The suspects managed to escape into a nearby bush with an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,000.00) and three mobile phones when a Police patrol team chanced upon them during the attack.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Police said in a statement.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

France's Sebastien Lecornu said the junta had taken the president and people of Niger hostage. By Bertrand GUAY AFP Niger coup weakens fight against terror in Africa: France

2 hours ago

AFP - KOLA SULAIMON Pressure mounts on Niger junta as deadline nears for military intervention

5 hours ago

Akuapem North at standstill as 1000s join Sammi Awuku's maiden 'Ofie Walk' Akuapem North at standstill as 1000s join Sammi Awuku's maiden 'Ofie Walk'

6 hours ago

2023 Asafotufiame festival in limbo as disputed Dangmebiawe Clan heads bared from celebrating 2023 Asafotufiame festival in limbo as disputed Dangmebiawe Clan heads bared fro...

6 hours ago

My mood determines the progress of Ghana —Rev. Owusu Bempah ‘My mood determines the progress of Ghana’ — Rev. Owusu Bempah 

6 hours ago

Taxing women, including my mother is something I cant support —Bagbin blasts govt for not scraping taxes on sanitary pads ‘Taxing women, including my mother is something I can’t support’ — Bagbin ‘blast...

6 hours ago

Prescribe measures to check hate speech and intemperate language in our media space —Former GJA president ‘Prescribe measures to check hate speech and intemperate language in our media s...

6 hours ago

NDC, NPP responsible for the non-functioning Komenda Sugar Factory —Dr. Stephen Amoah NDC, NPP responsible for the non-functioning Komenda Sugar Factory — Dr. Stephen...

6 hours ago

2024 elections: I support Bawumia; hes humble, dedicated and respects all regardless of one's status — Hawa Koomson 2024 elections: ‘I support Bawumia; he’s humble, dedicated and respects all rega...

6 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin causes stir for trying to encourage female Minority MPs to participate in debates Afenyo-Markin causes stir for trying to encourage female Minority MPs to partici...

Just in....
body-container-line