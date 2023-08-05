NDC government will review Teacher Licensure Examination – Kofi Adams

05.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams has revealed that the next NDC Government would review the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE).

Speaking at a Tertiary Education Institute Network (TEIN) meeting at the Jasikan College of Education, the Buem Constituency legislature indicated that, it’s really disturbing to see several trained teachers sitting home because they couldn’t make it through the licensure examination.

“It is very difficult to understand how someone, who has gone through College of Education, undergone the compulsory teaching practice and passed all his examinations would be sitting home while someone who has not undergone any form of training in teaching would be posted to teach in the classroom all in the name of NABCO,” he stated.

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams believes if NABCO personnel are qualified to teach, even without license, then newly trained teachers are more than qualified to teach since they have the requisite training to teach in the schools.

According to him, the next government to be formed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), would take a second look at the principles behind the licensure examination and make sure things are put in proper perception.

The Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) was introduced in 2018 by the National Teaching Council (NTC) to license teachers in Ghana.

Currently, the council has opened and extended the deadline for registration and urging all students from the Colleges of Education, Universities and other training institutions, who would love to teach in Ghana to register for the examination since the license is a requirement to qualify to teach.

TEIN JASICO Chapter held its maiden meeting for the Semester at the Jasikan College of Education Assembly Hall to deliberate on how best to keep the members active with a focus on capturing power for the NDC in 2024.

Meanwhile, the event was graced by the following Executives of the NDC in the Buem Constituency: Abubakar Sibaway (Constituency Youth Organiser), Carlos Darko (Dep. Constituency Youth Organiser), Mr. Francis Segbefia (Patron – TEIN JASICO), Charlotte Agyei (Constituency Other Youth) and other party officials.