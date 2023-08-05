Cost of condoms due to tax will encourage unprotected sex, increase teenage pregnancy - Dr. John Kwakye

05.08.2023 LISTEN

The head of research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has warned that there could soon be a surge in sexually transmitted infections and teenage pregnancies in the country.

In a post on social media, he argued that the current cost of condoms due to its tax component poses a major health risk.

According to him, if not checked, it will lead to unprotected sex that will increase STI infection and pregnancy among teenagers.

“The price of condoms due to tax is a major health risk. It will encourage unprotected sex which will increase stds and teenage pregnancy,” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the IEA Director for Research has also reiterated his call on government for the removal of taxes on sanitary pads in the country.

He is of the view that taxes on sanitary pads will lead to many girls dropping out of school while others will also acquire infections through the use of insanitary alternatives to go through that time of the month.

“Taxing sanitary pads is uneconomical and unconscionable. Many girls will drop out of school bcos they can't afford them, while many will also acquire diseases bcos they may resort to the use of insanitary alternatives. Both will come at a long-term cost to the state,” Dr. John Kwakye argued.