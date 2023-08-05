We can't continue to rely on manifestoes that serve parochial party and personal interests - John Kwakye

05.08.2023 LISTEN

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has called for an urgent and long term National Development Plan to ensure policies are continued regardless of which political party is in power.

In his view, the country cannot continue to rely on manifestoes that serve parochial party and personal interests at the expense of the national interests that will make the lives of Ghanaians improve.

“We need urgently a Long-term National Development Plan that sets broad goals and strategies to achieve them while ensuring policy continuity. We can't continue to rely on manifestoes that serve parochial party and personal interests rather than national goals,” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on Twitter.

In another post, the Economist and Researcher argued that Ghana needs to restore key national assets such as the National Airline and the Tema Oil Refinery.

He believes that these and many assets allowed to decay by governments present and past have contributed to the woes of the country.

“We need to restore our key national assets that have been allowed to decay by our political leaders, including: National Airline, National Shipping Line, National Railways, TOR, National Pharmaceuticals Industry, Komenda Sugar Factory, Tema Motorway,” Dr. Kwakye shared.