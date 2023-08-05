Ajumako Enyan Essiam NPP denies booing Bawumia for attempting to discredit Alan

05.08.2023 LISTEN

Ajumako Enyan Essiam branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region has denied a fabricated story that the delegates of the area booed the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his recent visit.

The said story has been circulating on social media with a video attached.

According to the party’s constituency secretary, John Yanney, the story is a total lie. The Vice President received a very rapturous welcome in Ajumako Enyan Essiam on his recent visit.

His message of hope was well received by the delegates.

Yanney clarified that the incident in the video took place when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam was introduced by the MC for the programme.

He stated that it was the DCE who was booed at by some few party people who had come to observe the programme.

The party has since condemned such behaviour and apologised to the DCE.

The Vice President delivered a touching and inspiring message to the delegates of Ajumako Enyan Essiam during his speech which resulted in the delegates giving him a standing ovation and pledging their unflinching support and votes to him.

The constituency secretary praised the Vice President for exhibiting sterling leadership qualities throughout his speech and conducting his campaign in a decent and reconciliatory manner.

Yanney, therefore, urged the Vice President to continue with his decent and reconciliatory manner in conducting his campaign. The party also attached the original videos of the introduction of the Vice President and the DCE.

Read the full statement below

03/08/2023

RE: AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM DELEGATES SACK VICE PRESIDENT’S TEAM FOR ATTEMPTING TO DISCREDIT ALAN’S PROMISE OF PAYING POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES

The attention of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam branch of the New Patriotic Party has been drawn to a video circulating on social media with a fabricated story attached.

It is a total lie that the decent and well-behaved delegates of Ajuamko Enyan Essiam did such a thing to the well-respected Vice President of our country.

Rather ,His Exceency the Vice President ,Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ,.received a very rapturous welcome in Ajumako Enyan Essiam yesterday. His message of hope was well received by the delegates.

The incident in the said video, though unfortunate, took place when the DCE for Ajumako Enyan Essiam was introduced by the MC for the programme. So, it was the DCE who was booed at by some few party people who had come to observe the programme.

We condemn such behaviour’ and apologise to the DCE for Ajumako Enyan. Essiam, Hon Ransford Kwesi Nyarko.

The Vice President delivered a very touching and inspiring message to the good delegates of Ajumako Enyan Essiam which resulted in the delagates giving him a standing ovation and pledging our unflinching support and votes for the Vice President.

The Vice President spoke decently, never attacked any aspirant or his policy. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia exhibited very sterling leadership qualities through out his speech in Ajuamko Enyan Essiam .

He sounded very measured and reconciliatory and therefore the delegates of Ajuamko Enyan Essiam had no cause to do anything bad to him.

We take this opportunity to thank the Vice President for his visit yesterday and urge him to continue with the decent and reconciliatory manner he has been conducting his campaign.

Please, find attached the original videos of the introduction of the Vice President and the DCE.

Thank you very much.

—signed—

John Yanney

(Constituency Secretary)



-DGN online