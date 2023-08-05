05.08.2023 LISTEN

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International claims he holds the clocks to determine the progress or otherwise of the country.

In a sermon delivered last Sunday, the pastor noted that Ghana's progress is linked to his mood, suggesting that anytime he feels unhappy the country will automatically face challenges that will affect the entire population.

During the religious gathering, Rev. Owusu Bempah said he is an embodiment of Ghana, indicating that his spiritual and physical presence would determine the country's prosperity.

"I would not talk much, but what I'm saying is that there are elders in Ghana. And by God's grace, I'm one of the elders. It is impossible to take me out of it both spiritually and physically," he said confidently in Twi, a local dialect.

He continued, "If you put me aside, this nation would not progress as it has to. If I get angry, this nation will not progress as it should. If I am content, this nation is okay, but if I'm angry, this nation becomes troubled. I'm not God, but I'm God's prophet."

Rev. Owusu Bempah maintained that Ghana's destiny is firmly in his hands taken by a divine force.

He asserted that no one can overthrow him from where he sits.