A/R: Police investigate murder of Bekwai MCE's daughter

Police has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult, Akua Serwaa Kyei, on 3 August 2023, at Atwima Bebu in the Ashanti Region.

According to the husband of the deceased, he returned home at about 5: 30 pm on 3 August 2023 and found the victim lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

He further alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked and a television set stolen.

An initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken.

Also, upon an inspection of body of the deceased at the hospital, no marks of violence or gun shot wound were found.

The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy as the investigation continues.

The police has visited the family of the deceased and is working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice. The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case.

A police clinical psychologists has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as the daughter of the muncipal chief executive of Bekwai.