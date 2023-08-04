Gabby’s response to GHS187.3 million “Kitchen Scandal” fails to address fundamental issues – Ablakwa

04.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has swiftly clapped back at Gabby Otchere-Darko on the “Kitchen Scandal” exposé.

The Minority MP this week started a new exposé he titled the ‘Kitchen Scandal’.

In a post on Facebook, he fingered Gabby Otchere-Darko in the scandal involving West Blue and indicated that the scandal is valued at a stupendous GHS187,356,969.55.

He explained the Kitchen Scandal is a tale of betrayal, bravado, double standards, influence peddling, dishonesty, greed, collusion, atm-twisting, naked nepotism, and blatant rape of the public purse.

Having studied the contents of posts made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the past week, Gabby Otchere-Darko finally issued a statement to address the allegations.

In his statement, he noted that the provision of legitimate and bonafide legal services by his firm Africa Legal Associates (ALA) to West Blue Ghana Limited is not wrong in any way.

Gabby Otchere-Darko in defending his client said his firm is willing and ready firm to defend the integrity of its professional work in the alleged scandal before any appropriate forum and without prejudice in the interest of the public.

After going through the response of Gabby Otchere-Darko, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made another post on Facebook, insisting that the NPP member deliberately failed to address the fundamental issue he raised in the “Kitchen Scandal”.

The North Tongu MP further dares Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko to step out of the shadows and proceed to court if he really believes in and is proud of his mysterious GHS187.3 million U-turn.

Read Ablakwa’s reply to the response to Gabby Otchere-Darko below:

Gabriel Asare Otchere-Darko’s long-awaited response to the GHS187.3million “Kitchen Scandal” deliberately fails to address the fundamental issue.

A few years ago, Gabby & his NPP collaborators accused President Mahama of wrongly awarding a bloated contract to West Blue. They so much believed in their position that they raised hell and even proceeded to court in an attempt to stop the contract.

Now Gabby claims in sharp contrast to their earlier stance and infamous blistering attack that President Mahama didn’t pay West Blue enough and therefore Ghana owes his latest client GHS187.3million plus interest. What has changed? What explains this U-turn of the century?

Strangely, Gabby is relying on the same 4th August 2015 contract which didn’t come into effect because a value-for-money condition precedent was not satisfied; based upon which the Akufo-Addo administration disengaged with West Blue by a 25th January, 2018 letter signed by Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng.

Meanwhile, the value-for-money audit submitted to this NPP administration reveals that West Blue rather owes Ghana and not vice versa.

I salute the Ghana Revenue Authority for standing firm in the face of Gabby’s incessant threats and insisting that Ghana doesn’t owe West Blue.

I trust Parliament’s Finance Committee to do a great job in protecting the national interest following my formal discussions with its leadership.

This latest colossal GHS187.3million scheme (minus so-called interest) by Akufo-Addo’s “Kitchen Cabinet” shall not succeed.

The Ghanaian people, and the patriotic team of whistleblowers I am working with shall rise and protect what is left of the already battered public purse.

From PDS, Agyapa and Ameri; Ghanaians have suffered enough in the hands of this vampire unaccountable “Kitchen Cabinet.”

Gabriel Asare Otchere-Darko can step out of the shadows and proceed to court if he really believes in and is proud of his mysterious GHS187.3million U-turn.

In the mean time, shall we all help Gabby relocate his conscience and his memory.

For God and Country

Ghana First