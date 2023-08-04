ModernGhana logo
Ultra-modern Sewerage Treatment Systems at Ashaiman, Bankuman will ensure a clean environment – Ing George Asiedu

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Project Coordinator at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project, Ing. George Asiedu has expressed his excitement about the completion of the Ashaiman and Bankuman Sewerage Treatment Systems at Ashaiman TDC Quarters.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, August 2, officially commissioned the ultra-modern Simplified Sewerage Facility and Treatment Plant at Ashaiman and also commissioned the rehabilitated and expanded Bankuman Simplified Sewerage Plant.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the commissioning, Ing George Asiedu assured that the two sewerage systems will promote a clean environment as the government continues in its efforts to make the country clean.

“This is a state-of-the-art treatment facility and there will not be any contamination with decal matter because we are not going to have any interaction or any dislodging and this is one way of ensuring a clean environment,” the GAMA Project Coordinator said.

Under the current government, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) has been implementing the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA SWP) in 30 metropolitan and municipal assemblies in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi with the objective of increasing access to improved sanitation and water services in low-income urban communities.

The project has so far provided 49,200 household toilets benefitting over 393,000 low-income people and has improved water connection to 404,000 people. 419,537 people have also been provided with 437 gender-sensitive, disability-friendly school sanitation and health facilities across beneficiary institutions in GAMA and GKMA.

These interventions have contributed significantly to a drop in open defecation in the Greater Accra region according to the 2021 population census report.

The Ashaiman and Bankuman Sewerage Treatment Systems cover a total of 31.65km of conventional off-site simplified sewerage system to serve over 44,458 people in Ashaiman and Bankuman.

About Ashaiman Treatment System:
The Ashaiman Treatment System covers a 23.9km condominium and street sewer network with a treatment capacity of 1,800m3 per day to facilitate 5,455 household connections in the Ashaiman New Town and household connections in the TDC Quarters serving a total of 26,718 low-income beneficiaries of Ashaiman New Town and TDC Quarters in the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

About Bankuman Treatment System:
The Bankuman Treatment System covers a 7.75km sewer network with a treatment capacity of 1600m3 per day to facilitate 3,600 individual household connections to serve about 17,740 low-income beneficiaries of Bankuman community in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

