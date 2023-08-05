ModernGhana logo
Anloga District Health Directorate inaugurates risk communication and community engagement committee

By Emmanuel Gameli Dovia II
The Anloga District Health Directorate has inaugurated risk communication and community engagement committee at the District Assembly hall.

The 15-member committee is to help the directorate improve on its health promotion education, influence healthy and positive behaviour at household and community levels and also support awareness creation of any disease and health threats in order to encourage individuals, and households to adopt preventive and protective behaviour.

The committee which consists of opinion and traditional leaders, Christian council, Muslim community representative, media, security personnel, NADMO, Environmental health, and health volunteers pledged to be committed and work assiduously towards improving health in their various communities.

Mr. Sedudzi Gborgblorvor, the District Health Promotion Officer took members of the committee through their role and urged them to be ready for any emergency services needed from them since the directorate will rely on them most for information.

Dr. Oxygen Gershion, the District Director of Health Services was grateful to the members of the committee and commended them for the tremendous work they have been doing for the directorate. He further encourages them to work hard for effective health promotion education in their communities.

