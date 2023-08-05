ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Equity Health Insurance wins two categories at the Ghana Insurance Awards

By Erica Arthur || Contributor
General News Equity Health Insurance wins two categories at the Ghana Insurance Awards
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Equity Health Insurance has been adjudged, the emerging brand of the year and winner of the “Product Innovation Award’ in the private health category.

The company, spearheaded by Mr Elton Fredrick Afari, has been a game changer, providing people who subscribe to their services with quality and affordable healthcare support.

According to Ghana Insurance Awards, Equity Health Insurance’s achievement of winning two categories is a remarkable accomplishment. It signifies the company's dedication and excellence in the field of health insurance in Ghana. “Awards like these often highlight organizations that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and a commitment to providing quality healthcare coverage to the population.”

Ghana Insurance Awards seeks to celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves in the industry in the year under review. Since its inception in 2018 pursues to promote the growth of the insurance industry through progressive competition, innovation and adherence to the highest professional standards.

Built on credentials that can stand the test of time, Equity’s entry into the healthcare provider space in Ghana is buoyed by a strategic partnership with clients to deliver a value-added scheme.

Speaking about Equity’s unique credentials, the CEO revealed, “We are building to a point where what we deliver is equitably spread across the ecosystem so all stakeholders can benefit. Equity is here for the ordinary Ghanaian. As an indigenous company, our ultimate resolve is to provide world-class and top-of-the-edge customer service to our clientele while ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible and affordable to and for all Ghanaians.”

Top Stories

2 hours ago

France's Sebastien Lecornu said the junta had taken the president and people of Niger hostage. By Bertrand GUAY AFP Niger coup weakens fight against terror in Africa: France

2 hours ago

AFP - KOLA SULAIMON Pressure mounts on Niger junta as deadline nears for military intervention

5 hours ago

Akuapem North at standstill as 1000s join Sammi Awuku's maiden 'Ofie Walk' Akuapem North at standstill as 1000s join Sammi Awuku's maiden 'Ofie Walk'

6 hours ago

2023 Asafotufiame festival in limbo as disputed Dangmebiawe Clan heads bared from celebrating 2023 Asafotufiame festival in limbo as disputed Dangmebiawe Clan heads bared fro...

6 hours ago

My mood determines the progress of Ghana —Rev. Owusu Bempah ‘My mood determines the progress of Ghana’ — Rev. Owusu Bempah 

6 hours ago

Taxing women, including my mother is something I cant support —Bagbin blasts govt for not scraping taxes on sanitary pads ‘Taxing women, including my mother is something I can’t support’ — Bagbin ‘blast...

6 hours ago

Prescribe measures to check hate speech and intemperate language in our media space —Former GJA president ‘Prescribe measures to check hate speech and intemperate language in our media s...

6 hours ago

NDC, NPP responsible for the non-functioning Komenda Sugar Factory —Dr. Stephen Amoah NDC, NPP responsible for the non-functioning Komenda Sugar Factory — Dr. Stephen...

6 hours ago

2024 elections: I support Bawumia; hes humble, dedicated and respects all regardless of one's status — Hawa Koomson 2024 elections: ‘I support Bawumia; he’s humble, dedicated and respects all rega...

6 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin causes stir for trying to encourage female Minority MPs to participate in debates Afenyo-Markin causes stir for trying to encourage female Minority MPs to partici...

Just in....
body-container-line