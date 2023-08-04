ModernGhana logo
Effective fight against corruption in public life will transform Ghana’s economy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that the current generation of Ghanaians need to fight and win the battle against rapid economic development.

In an address to the nation to mark the 2023 Founders’ Day commemoration, the President noted that the transformation of the Ghanaian economy will only be possible if the fight against corruption in public life is effective.

“The battle our generation must fight and win is that of rapid economic development. We must set Ghana to rights and get our country to where it should be. The challenge before us remains to build a modern economy thereby generating a prosperous progressive and dignified life for our people.

“Hard work, enterprise, creativity, discipline, and a consistent and effective fight against corruption in public life will bring the transformation we seek,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

The President is confident that if Ghanaians from all corners of the country come together to champion a common destiny, the ambition to win the battle against rapid economic development will be realised.

“I am confident that with a united will, we can achieve this in our lifetime. I wish all Ghanaians a Happy Founders Day and May God bless us all and our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” President Akufo-Addo said to end his short address to the nation on Thursday, August 3.

Watch the President's full address below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

