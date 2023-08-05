We're not safe due to potholes on Accra-Kumasi highway — Residents lament

Residents of Nkawanda NO.1 in the Kwawu West Municipality, have been gripped with fear for quite a while due to the rampant road traffic accidents that have been occurring on the Accra Kumasi road.

The road, riddled with potholes of all sorts has been causing significant damage to car tires, wheels and vehicle suspensions. This is aggravated by vehicles speeding on the highway.

The high cost of vehicle spare parts has made the maintenance of vehicles challenging for a lot of people especially commercial vehicle drivers.

Many drivers have resorted to driving on the shoulder of the road (breakdown lane) to dodge potholes. This has predominantly been the cause of road accidents at Nkawanda N0 1.

Unfortunately, there is always accidents occurring after every 3-day interval according to residents. The condition of the road towards Old Jejeti and New Jejeti and from Anyinam to Nkawkaw is also very bad.

Residents expressed how the bad state of the road poses a danger to their lives, especially school children.