Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer at Central University has criticised the current government administration for its handling of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs policy.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31 2023, presented the mid-year fiscal policy review before Parliament, where he outlined the economic challenges, achievements, and targets for economic restoration achieved by the government.

In his speech, the Finance Minister announced a second phase of the policy.

"Mr. Speaker, Planting for Food and Jobs has brought substantial improvements in Ghana’s agriculture sector. This has resulted in increased food security, employment along agricultural value chains, and accessibility of raw materials for developing industries.

“The programme has directly contributed to increased crop yields for major food staples such as maize, rice, and soya by 135 percent, 67 percent and 18 percent respectively within the period,” the Minister said.

He added; "After a comprehensive review, the Government is finalising PFJ Phase II to ensure a more efficient and targeted support for the agricultural sector.

“The key elements of Phase II are Inputs Credit System, Storage and Distribution Infrastructure, Commodity Trading and Digitised Platform.”

Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show on Thursday, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the policy's first phase — questioning government's decision to move forward with a second phase.

He criticised the government for failing to make the policy more beneficial to even farmers and doubts if farmers in Ghana truly understand the policy and its implications.

He stated, "I bet you that more than half of even government appointees don't understand the Planting for Food and Jobs. What is the policy about?"

“What does it entail? Who understands it? How many farmers even understand Planting for Food and Jobs? How many farmers in Ghana? What is the meaning of it?" he quizzed.