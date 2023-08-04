ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Treason Felony: I'm guilty as charged; I lead a coup of the mindset – Oliver Barker

Headlines Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement has openly reiterated his intention to lead a "revolt" against the political establishment in Ghana.

Mr Vormawor, who is facing treason felony charges, in a tweet on Thursday, August 3, admitted committing the offense.

“I am Guilty as Charged! For, I make it no secret that I intend to lead a revolt against the political class that calls us brethren in public and plots our demise in private,” he wrote.

He was arrested in February 2022 after threatening to stage a coup if the controversial E-levy bill was passed.

Mr Vormawor described his call for an uprising as a "coup of the mindset" that requires overthrowing the greedy political class impoverishing Ghanaians.

"My weapon is the courage of urgency and the moral conviction of my pen. Not a gun or bullet but a pen and ink. For this resistance requires first a coup d'etat of the mindset! That is my charge!" he tweeted.

The activist urged Ghanaians to join the revolt in any means they can.

“Wherever you are; whether you are another rank or an older rank, we all have a role to play. According to the strength of our weapons," he said.

The activist and Cambridge PhD student insists his call is for a revolution of ideas and mindsets, not violent overthrow.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You have failed to turn the corner; you need free education on simple English language — Sammy Gyamfi jabs NPP ‘You have failed to turn the corner; you need free education on simple English l...

2 hours ago

Niger no closer to restoring order as Ecowas deadline looms Niger no closer to restoring order as Ecowas deadline looms

2 hours ago

Thousands of people rallied to back the coup leaders on the anniversary of Niger's 1960 independence from France. By - AFP W. African delegation fails to resolve Niger crisis

2 hours ago

NDC is still in denial while we're indeed turning the fortunes of the country— Richard Ahiagbah NDC is still in denial while we're indeed turning the fortunes of the country— R...

2 hours ago

NDC is suffering a crisis of ideas, weaponizing the struggles of Ghanaians for parochial political profit — Ahiagbah NDC is suffering a crisis of ideas, weaponizing the struggles of Ghanaians for p...

3 hours ago

Govt appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better—Kwabena Agyepong Gov’t appointees should set good examples; Cecilia Dapaah should've known better...

3 hours ago

There's already an agenda to clear Cecilia Dapaah using a certain journalist and AG — Ayisha Alhassan There's already an agenda to clear Cecilia Dapaah using a certain journalist and...

3 hours ago

AG's participation in Cecilia Dapaahs case is a clear attempt to whitewash the scandal — Ayisha Alhassan AG's participation in Cecilia Dapaah’s case is a clear attempt to whitewash the ...

3 hours ago

2023 Founders Day: We must fight and win the battle of rapid economic development – Akufo-Addo 2023 Founders’ Day: We must fight and win the battle of rapid economic developme...

Just in....
body-container-line