Treason Felony: I'm guilty as charged; I lead a coup of the mindset – Oliver Barker

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement has openly reiterated his intention to lead a "revolt" against the political establishment in Ghana.

Mr Vormawor, who is facing treason felony charges, in a tweet on Thursday, August 3, admitted committing the offense.

“I am Guilty as Charged! For, I make it no secret that I intend to lead a revolt against the political class that calls us brethren in public and plots our demise in private,” he wrote.

He was arrested in February 2022 after threatening to stage a coup if the controversial E-levy bill was passed.

Mr Vormawor described his call for an uprising as a "coup of the mindset" that requires overthrowing the greedy political class impoverishing Ghanaians.

"My weapon is the courage of urgency and the moral conviction of my pen. Not a gun or bullet but a pen and ink. For this resistance requires first a coup d'etat of the mindset! That is my charge!" he tweeted.

The activist urged Ghanaians to join the revolt in any means they can.

“Wherever you are; whether you are another rank or an older rank, we all have a role to play. According to the strength of our weapons," he said.

The activist and Cambridge PhD student insists his call is for a revolution of ideas and mindsets, not violent overthrow.