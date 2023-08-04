NCA Scandal: Alhaji Osman Mimina granted presidential pardon on health grounds, good conduct

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman has been granted a presidential pardon by President Nana Akufo-Addo based on ill-health and good behavior, according to a statement from the Presidency.

Alhaji Osman Mimina, who served as Deputy National Security Coordinator under former president John Mahama administration was jailed for 5 years in 2020 for causing financial loss to the state in the infamous National Communications Authority (NCA) scandal.

But in a letter dated August 1, 2023, Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante said the pardon was in consultation with the Council of State and in line with Article 72 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

"I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that pursuant to a petition...from the Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area...for presidential pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman from lawful custody on grounds of ill-health and good behaviour, the President has exercised his prerogative of mercy in favour of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman," the statement said in part.

The Kpembewura is said to have petitioned for Osman's release on July 19, 2021 citing declining health.

Salifu Mimina was found guilty together with former NCA boss Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and others for stealing over $4 million during the award of a contract to Israeli company NSO Group in 2016.

But after serving about 3 years of his sentence, he has been granted an early release by President Akufo-Addo.