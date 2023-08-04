Ghanaian political parties don't operate on ideology — Bright Simons

Renowned Ghanaian policy analyst Bright Simons has stated that political parties in the country lack ideological foundations and distinct policy platforms.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 3, the vice president of the IMANI Africa think tank said "Ghanaian political parties don't operate on ideology. They have no distinct policy platforms."

Mr Simons argued that the lack of policy convictions by the major parties forces those with strong ideological leanings to remain non-partisan.

"So, if you are someone with strong policy convictions, you have no choice but partisan NEUTRALITY. Only people who don't understand integrity can say that there are no neutrals in Ghana," he tweeted.

The analyst has often lamented the dominance of Ghana's two major parties, NPP and NDC, on key policy issues. He advocates for more issue-based politics.

"Without ideological clarity, parties rely more on ethnic voting blocs, patronage politics and populist rhetoric," he stated.

According to him, this has led to partisanship overriding policy concerns.

"Many observers agree Ghana lacks a vibrant party system that channels diverse views into policy alternatives for voters to choose from."

The policy analyst believes this hinders good governance as parties are not held accountable for performance based on their campaign pledges.

According to him, the lack of neutral voices speaking truth to power is unhealthy for Ghana's democracy.

