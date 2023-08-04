ModernGhana logo
Niger crises require diplomatic engagements — Atiku Abubakar

Headlines Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria
Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for diplomatic negotiations to resolve the crisis in Niger following a recent military coup.

In a statement on Thursday, August 3, Mr Abubakar said the military takeover "has created tension across the West Africa sub-region" and attracted international attention.

He stated that as a regional leader, Nigeria is expected to "ensure the restoration of democratic governance in that country."

"The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained," Mr Abubakar remarked.

He commended the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) so far but warned against using military force which could "exacerbate the status quo."

Mr Abubakar, who is the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate in Nigeria's 2023 elections, said the world cannot "afford to wait for too long before this crisis is resolved reasonably."

He noted that the world expects Nigeria to take a leading role in peaceful conflict resolution in Niger.

However, he said "any actions taken must prioritize democracy as the ultimate victor."

Soldiers detained Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and announced overthrowing his government on July 26, in the country's fifth coup since independence and first in over a decade.

The takeover follow coups in other West African nations like Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso in recent years. Analysts have labelled the region a "coup belt."

Isaac Donkor
