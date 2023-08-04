ModernGhana logo
2023 Founders’ Day: We must fight and win the battle of rapid economic development – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rallied Ghanaians to get behind government in the bid to win the battle against the economic challenges facing the country.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, August 3, the President argued that after the founders of the country fought for the rule of law and respect for human rights, it is up to the current generation to fight and win the battle of rapid economic development.

"The battle our generation must fight and win is that of rapid economic development. We must set Ghana to rights and get our country to where it should be. The challenge before us remains to build a modern economy thereby generating a prosperous progressive and dignified life for our people.

“Hard work, enterprise, creativity, discipline, and a consistent and effective fight against corruption in n public life will bring the transformation we seek,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President further noted that he has no doubt that Ghanaians have what it takes to achieve rapid economic development if the citizenry works together.

“I am confident that with a United will we can achieve this in our lifetime. I wish all Ghanaians a Happy Founders Day and May God bless us all and our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prayed.

Founders' Day is a national public holiday observed in Ghana to commemorate the contributions of all the people, notably the "Big Six" who led the struggle for the country's independence.

Friday, August 4 will be observed as a statutory holiday as announced by the Interior Minister.

