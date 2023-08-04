If we are to survive and thrive as a nation, justice delivery must be done well — Torkornoo

04.08.2023 LISTEN

Chief Justice Getrude Sackey Torkornoo says justice delivery is key and must be done well if the nation is to thrive and survive.

She said for this to happen the law must also be applied to all and be policed by all.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the inauguration of the Denkyembour District Court at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

The Court house is part of the nationwide construction of 100 Courthouses programme embarked upon by the government in 2020 to improve judicial infrastructure.

The facility has adequate office space for various Court functions, washrooms for Staff and Court Users, Male and Female Cells.

It also has solar power for essential load, standby generator and borehole to provide sustainable water supply and a dedicated space for Court Connected ADR, equipped with a Direct Transcription System to facilitate the adjudication process.

She commended the Denkyembour District Assembly for taken on the challenge in constructing the Court to address the justice needs of the people of Akwatia and its environs.

Mrs Torkornoo said it had long been the belief of the third arm of government that the administration of justice could not be left to the lawyers and judges alone, adding that the law was so important and so vital to nationhood that all must take a keen interest in its administration.

“That is why all of you are here, today is evidence that here in Akwatia, all actors in the community are ready to do their part in justice delivery,” she added.

She said the Judiciary accepted that justice delivery must be brought to the doors steps of the citizens, so that they would be able to have recourse to it with the minimum of effort.

The Chief Justice urged the citizens to take advantage of the Court’s presence and powers to right wrong and correct offence.

“As citizens, the Courts are our most potent avenue for the resolution of conflicts and it is the cornerstone of all modern societies,” she said.

She said with the inauguration of the District Court, it was the expectation that the Justice needs of the Denkyembour District and its surrounding communities would be served in a stronger manner as cases would be disposed of with a greater sense of urgency.

The Chief Justice urged Staff who would be working in the new Court to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Seth Birikorang Ofosu, the District Chief Executive of Denkyembour District Assembly, appealed to the Chief Justice to provide the required number of personnel to run the facility.

He also appealed to the Chief Justice to upgrade the District Court to a Circuit Court.

The DCE said in addition to the Court building was a three-bedroom fully furnished solar powered bungalow for the sitting judge.

GNA