NDC is still in denial while we're indeed turning the fortunes of the country— Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party Richard Ahiagbah has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deliberately refusing to acknowledge the government's effort in bringing hope to the economy.

Mr Ahiagbah asserts that the NDC is hell-bent on shooting down any policies the NPP government has put in place to bring back the economy evidenced in the mid-year budget review through cheap propaganda.

On July 3, he stated in an interview with Metro TV that "The situation we have in our country today, especially with conversation around the economy, is one of parallel conversation."

He stated, “The NDC has taken a certain position which position is not to accept reality and to say that somehow Ghana exist as an Island and therefore the interconnection between us and the rest of the world that we continue to illustrate for them which we know they know how, they pretend like they don’t know it exist and we are part of a community of Nations.

“Therefore what happens here impacts others and what happens there impacts us much less they have completely repudiated the position that the world today is not a Global village and therefore that interconnection you cannot avoid so what we have is a situation, to the extent that the truth is glaring and the NDC has taken the strategic position not to accept reality, its become very difficult to have a rational conversation which is focused on accessing a particular situation that we are in."

“That is the basis of the question when you saw the Finance Minister presenting the budget with numbers to them and then we have the minority lined up and say that which corner have we turned, you can only ask that question today if you refuse to accept reality and which is the position of the NDC and the NPP focus is to look beyond the complete denial of the NDC and to focus directly on communicating with Ghanaians,” Richard Ahiagbah stated.