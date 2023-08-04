NDC is suffering a crisis of ideas, weaponizing the struggles of Ghanaians for parochial political profit — Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah has described the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a clueless party lacking better ideas.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, the NDC have nothing to offer Ghanaians if given the mandate.

On July 3, he wrote in a tweet that "The NDC has zero ideas to contribute to how we build back from the ruins of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War."

“Good Afternoon fellow Ghanaians. The NDC is perpetrating a communication fraud on us. They have taken a power-seeking position not to accept the reality of the global economy which is harsh everywhere and are denying the obvious progress being made toward recovery. Equally egregious is their inability to offer a single workable solution, just opposition for the sake of it. It is as dangerous as it is unethical.

“Their rather ridiculous position that the economy has not turned the corner is a testament to the danger the NDC poses to the economy; because I know in their hearts they know we have turned the corner given the reported macro-fiscal data. For instance, the cedi depreciated only 1.84% from February to date compared with the frightening 54.1 depreciation we suffered in the spate of 2 or 3 months in 2022.

“The NDC has chosen deliberately to deceive Ghanaians to incite and make the government unpopular. This is unethical and extreme partisan behavior must be condemned,” Richard Ahiagbah stated.

Below is the full text by Richard Ahiagbah

Good Afternoon fellow Ghanaians. The NDC is perpetrating a communication fraud on us. They have taken a power-seeking position not to accept the reality of the global economy which is harsh everywhere and are denying the obvious progress being made toward recovery. Equally egregious is their inability to offer a single workable solution, just opposition for the sake of it. It is as dangerous as it is unethical.

Their rather ridiculous position that the economy has not turned the corner is a testament to the danger the NDC poses to the economy; because I know in their hearts they know we have turned the corner given the reported macro-fiscal data. For instance, the cedi depreciated only 1.84% from February to date compared with the frightening 54.1 depreciation we suffered in the spate of 2 or 3 months in 2022.

The NDC has chosen deliberately to deceive Ghanaians to incite and make the government unpopular. This is unethical and extreme partisan behavior must be condemned.

The idea that the mid-year revision of the macro-fiscal projections means that we have not turned the corner is very laughable. It simply does not make sense and should not be taken seriously.

The NDC has zero ideas to contribute to how we build back from the ruins of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War. Fellow Ghanaians, this is evidence that if the NDC were in power today, Ghana would have been worse off. We must ask ourselves what ideas has the NDC contributed since the Covi-19 pandemic broke in 2020 and later the Russia-Ukraine War in 2022. The answer is that they have contributed zero original idea(s). Their communication strategy is simply to bastardize the genuine efforts of the government to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and the War on our economy.

As a party and government, we have acknowledged the difficulties Ghana is going through and are working very hard to restore 2017, 2018, and 2019, 7% average GDP growth performance or better. Inflation is very high now, but when we took over from the NDC in 2016/2017, inflation started trending downwards, and apart from 2017, where we brought the inherited 15.4% inflation down to 12.3%, we successfully kept inflation below 10% for four fiscal years namely, 2018 @ 9.84%; 2019 @ 7.14%; 2020 @ 9.89% and 2021 @ 9.98%. This is our record.

Our humble appeal to Ghanaians is to bear with the government while we sort out the grave impact of Covid-19 and the War on our growth trajectory. Fellow Ghanaians, we have turned the corner, and we are en route to recovery so, let's work together to bring back our economy. As for the NDC, they are suffering a crisis of ideas and as a result, are weaponizing the struggles of Ghanaians for their parochial political profit. They have nothing to offer, if you like ask them what they would do if there in faced with this difficult global economy.

Good day, Ghana.