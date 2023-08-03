'Every country must have free education' - Johnson Sirleaf says, but admits 'means-testing difficult' doing

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has said every country necessarily should have free education programme.

In her view, "it is very important that all women have the opportunity to education", since "that is the basis for understanding and knowledge; and you need that to path your own way to your goals".

"This is why", she noted: "When you find many of our children in Africa that are out of school for whatever reason, it is something we must put attention on" because "where resources have been spent educating people, those countries tend to succeed much better in promoting their development goals".

"So the free education part is the way to go?" Asked Bernard Avle in a Citi TV interview, to which Africa’s first female president said: "Yes", but with a caveat.

The finance minister, she explained, "will have to say that", adding: "It needs to be free but you have to make sure that you balance it well in your budget and in making it free, one must ensure that you bring the quality to it and that those who are going to have the benefit of free education use it properly, use it not only to expand and increase their knowledge but use it for the good of society in their own interaction and relationship with others".

Though she "absolutely" agreed with a suggestion of means-testing such programmes, Johnson Sirleaf admitted it was not an easy thing to do.

"Sometimes, that's difficult", she conceded.

"When you make a policy that is encompassing, you say, 'free education', sometimes, it's hard to say who's the one who is qualified to enjoy this free education", she pointed out.

That means, she indicated, "one must understand the household derivatives, one must understand, how you draw the line, one must tie into academic excellence to make sure that those who benefit are qualified, in terms of their own performance in school, and all of that".

"So, it's difficult, but I do believe that every country has to have free education for the many who don't have families that are able to support them [to have some education]", she said, adding: "Education is a fundamental right for all individuals".

Ghana started running a free education programme in 2017 shortly after President Nana Akufo-Addo took office.

It was a major campaign promise in the 2016 general election.

Source: Classfmonline.com