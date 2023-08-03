GMWU urges mining companies to invest in modern security infrastructure to protect workers

GMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana

03.08.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of TUC-Ghana has raised concern over the growing insecurity in the mining sector.

Recently, two members of GMWU in Protea Coin; Robert Coffie and Joshua Oppong were attacked and shot which led to Joshua losing one eye whilst Robert sustained multiple injuries on the Newmont Ahafo site.

Similarly, on the same Newmont Ahafo site, Daniel Owusu Sekyere and Mathew Nsoah both members of the Union, were attacked with guns and cutlasses which led to Daniel sustaining multiple fractures on one leg whilst Mathew sustained several cutlass wounds on the head.

Sadly, Daniel for now has metals planted in his leg.

last year, there was another horrendous incident on the concession of Newmont Ahafo Mine where two members of GMWU from Protea Coin were picked up at gunpoint, manhandled and molested, and abandoned somewhere in the bush with their hands tied to their backs.

Fortunately, they were found alive without any major injuries.

Delivering an address on Tuesday, August 1, during the opening of the National Executive Council Meeting of Ghana Mineworkers’ Union, General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana urged mining companies to invest in modern security infrastructure that will protect workers.

“It is therefore urgently imperative that companies/employers in the sector review their security operations and invest in modern security infrastructure that responds to the increasing sophistication of these criminal elements in order to curb this menace and protect life and property,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana said in his address.

GMWU also wants Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Ministry of National Security to take immediate steps to provide complementary security to mining companies in the country.

The Union insists that it will not countenance preventable incidences of attacks against members anymore and would not hesitate to withdraw services if these developments persist in the sector.