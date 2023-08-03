ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2023 General News

GMWU urges mining companies to invest in modern security infrastructure to protect workers

GMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin GbanaGMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana
03.08.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of TUC-Ghana has raised concern over the growing insecurity in the mining sector.

Recently, two members of GMWU in Protea Coin; Robert Coffie and Joshua Oppong were attacked and shot which led to Joshua losing one eye whilst Robert sustained multiple injuries on the Newmont Ahafo site.

Similarly, on the same Newmont Ahafo site, Daniel Owusu Sekyere and Mathew Nsoah both members of the Union, were attacked with guns and cutlasses which led to Daniel sustaining multiple fractures on one leg whilst Mathew sustained several cutlass wounds on the head.

Sadly, Daniel for now has metals planted in his leg.

last year, there was another horrendous incident on the concession of Newmont Ahafo Mine where two members of GMWU from Protea Coin were picked up at gunpoint, manhandled and molested, and abandoned somewhere in the bush with their hands tied to their backs.

Fortunately, they were found alive without any major injuries.

Delivering an address on Tuesday, August 1, during the opening of the National Executive Council Meeting of Ghana Mineworkers’ Union, General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana urged mining companies to invest in modern security infrastructure that will protect workers.

“It is therefore urgently imperative that companies/employers in the sector review their security operations and invest in modern security infrastructure that responds to the increasing sophistication of these criminal elements in order to curb this menace and protect life and property,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana said in his address.

GMWU also wants Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Ministry of National Security to take immediate steps to provide complementary security to mining companies in the country.

The Union insists that it will not countenance preventable incidences of attacks against members anymore and would not hesitate to withdraw services if these developments persist in the sector.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Ejura-Sekyedumase: Police investigate alleged suicide of 38year-old headteacher Ejura-Sekyedumase: Police investigate alleged suicide of 38year-old headteacher

44 minutes ago

COCOBOD so 'bankrupt' can't pay bondholders, road contractors and LBCs while 'almighty' BoG wallows in 55bn negative equity - Minority COCOBOD so 'bankrupt' can't pay bondholders, road contractors and LBCs while 'al...

44 minutes ago

TEWU gives FWSC August 7 ultimatum to finalise allowances for non-teaching staff TEWU gives FWSC August 7 ultimatum to finalise allowances for non-teaching staff

44 minutes ago

National Labour Commission orders CETAG to call off strike National Labour Commission orders CETAG to call off strike

44 minutes ago

'Bankrupt' BoG a 'crime scene'; 'Mr Strategist'-led EMT 'aided and abetted illegal printing of GH80bn' - Minority 'Bankrupt' BoG a 'crime scene'; 'Mr Strategist'-led EMT 'aided and abetted illeg...

44 minutes ago

BoGs illegal printing of money caused depletion of Ghanas external reserves – Ato Forson BoG’s ‘illegal’ printing of money caused depletion of Ghana’s external reserves ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey Waves of Coup D'etat and Terrorism in West Africa and implication for Ghana

2 hours ago

GMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana GMWU urges mining companies to invest in modern security infrastructure to prote...

2 hours ago

Akwasi Addai Odike Chiefs in Ashanti Region no longer care about development; only interested in se...

2 hours ago

Akwasi Addai Odike Businesses in Ashanti Region have died; Guinness, Coca Cola have left - Odike

Just in....
body-container-line