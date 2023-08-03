Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association builds education complex

03.08.2023 LISTEN

The Nightingale Educational Complex has been commissioned.

It happened on 25th July 2023 in Kumasi and was witnessed by officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, officers from the Regional Health Directorate, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II- Oheneba Hiahene the military among others.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with 32-seater computer lab, well-furnished library and classrooms, internet connectivity etc.

It will also be equipped with an IT alert system, that will digitally update parents on the arrival and departure of their wards.

Completion and commissioning of the three-storey edifice is marked as the fulfilment of a vision, conceived and hatched in the 1990s by the then executives of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), then under the chairmanship of the late Afia Kwarteng.

Speaking at the Commissioning, the Regional Chairman for GRNMA Mr. Jones Afriyie-Anto said permission for the construction of the facility was granted after the then executives shared the vision with the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Funds for construction he indicated were realised from the accumulated contributions by executives and members of GRNMA and stakeholders within the health sector.

On the conditions of enrollment of students, he announced that the staff of KATH has been offered a 10 percent discount and members of GRNMA 30 percent while non-members of GRNMA are entitled to no discount.

Mr. Jones Afriyie-Antoh in his address thanked management of KATH for their cooperation and encouragement offered towards the construction of the facility.

In his remarks, CEO of KATH Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah said the decision by the Regional executives backed by the support of the NEC was ideal, stating that education is the leveller and holds the key to the prosperity of every child.

He prayed that every child that benefits from the facility will grow to become a great and better personality in the future.

He described nurses as major stakeholders so long as health delivery is considered, saying he has benefitted from the counsel and friendship of nurses.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo-National President for GRNMA also underlined the contributions towards the construction of the facility as a show of love and dedication, and for that reason, the NEC according to her did not hesitate to commit part of the funds to the national coffers to support the project.

She applauded the old executives for the vision and encouraged the incumbent to carry on with same passion and commitment.