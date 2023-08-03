ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

More people die of Hepatitis B in Bono East Region — Dr Obeng-Frimpong

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Health More people die of Hepatitis B in Bono East Region — Dr Obeng-Frimpong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr Kofi Amoako Obeng-Frimpong, Medical Officer at the Internal Medicine of the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman has raised concern about the high rate of death caused by the Hepatitis B virus in the area.

He noted that the matter has become a source of worry to health officials and the general public since it is gradually wiping out the human resource of the region and the country at large.

Dr Obeng-Frimpong expressed the worry in an interview with this reporter at Techiman, the regional capital to observe the World Hepatitis B Awareness Day in the region and to create awareness of the high rate of the virus in the region.

He disclosed that a study from 1995 to 2016 conducted by the Asensu Eat-Al, a health research company indicates that the region records the highest infectious cases and more deaths by the virus with that period and beyond.

Dr Obeng-Frimpong urged the general public to go for the screening and take the vaccine to protect them against the disease.

Dr Obeng-Frimpong called on the general public to avoid personal contacts, kissing and unprotected sexual intercourse which are some of the common means of contracting infections among others.

Nana Mohammed Brempong Twi ll, Atipimhene of Takofiano in the Techiman Traditional Area and Mr Felix Owusu, Public Health Nurse at the Holy Family Hospital who participated in the screening exercise later told this reporter that it was incumbent for one to know the health status, especially Hepatitis B to avoid the late stages of the disease.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

COCOBOD so 'bankrupt' can't pay bondholders, road contractors and LBCs while 'almighty' BoG wallows in 55bn negative equity - Minority COCOBOD so 'bankrupt' can't pay bondholders, road contractors and LBCs while 'al...

5 hours ago

TEWU gives FWSC August 7 ultimatum to finalise allowances for non-teaching staff TEWU gives FWSC August 7 ultimatum to finalise allowances for non-teaching staff

5 hours ago

National Labour Commission orders CETAG to call off strike National Labour Commission orders CETAG to call off strike

5 hours ago

'Bankrupt' BoG a 'crime scene'; 'Mr Strategist'-led EMT 'aided and abetted illegal printing of GH80bn' - Minority 'Bankrupt' BoG a 'crime scene'; 'Mr Strategist'-led EMT 'aided and abetted illeg...

5 hours ago

BoGs illegal printing of money caused depletion of Ghanas external reserves – Ato Forson BoG’s ‘illegal’ printing of money caused depletion of Ghana’s external reserves ...

5 hours ago

Ejura-Sekyedumase: Police investigate alleged suicide of 38year-old headteacher Ejura-Sekyedumase: Police investigate alleged suicide of 38year-old headteacher

6 hours ago

Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey Waves of Coup D'etat and Terrorism in West Africa and implication for Ghana

6 hours ago

GMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana GMWU urges mining companies to invest in modern security infrastructure to prote...

6 hours ago

Akwasi Addai Odike Chiefs in Ashanti Region no longer care about development; only interested in se...

6 hours ago

Akwasi Addai Odike Businesses in Ashanti Region have died; Guinness, Coca Cola have left - Odike

Just in....
body-container-line