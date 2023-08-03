More people die of Hepatitis B in Bono East Region — Dr Obeng-Frimpong

Dr Kofi Amoako Obeng-Frimpong, Medical Officer at the Internal Medicine of the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman has raised concern about the high rate of death caused by the Hepatitis B virus in the area.

He noted that the matter has become a source of worry to health officials and the general public since it is gradually wiping out the human resource of the region and the country at large.

Dr Obeng-Frimpong expressed the worry in an interview with this reporter at Techiman, the regional capital to observe the World Hepatitis B Awareness Day in the region and to create awareness of the high rate of the virus in the region.

He disclosed that a study from 1995 to 2016 conducted by the Asensu Eat-Al, a health research company indicates that the region records the highest infectious cases and more deaths by the virus with that period and beyond.

Dr Obeng-Frimpong urged the general public to go for the screening and take the vaccine to protect them against the disease.

Dr Obeng-Frimpong called on the general public to avoid personal contacts, kissing and unprotected sexual intercourse which are some of the common means of contracting infections among others.

Nana Mohammed Brempong Twi ll, Atipimhene of Takofiano in the Techiman Traditional Area and Mr Felix Owusu, Public Health Nurse at the Holy Family Hospital who participated in the screening exercise later told this reporter that it was incumbent for one to know the health status, especially Hepatitis B to avoid the late stages of the disease.