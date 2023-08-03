Businesses in Ashanti Region have died; Guinness, Coca Cola have left - Odike

Ghanaian businessman and politician, Akwasi Addai Odike has accused leaders and Chiefs in the Ashanti Region of poor leadership.

According to him, some Chiefs are so obsessed with selling lands and enriching themselves to the extent that they no longer care about the development of the region.

Speaking to Kofi TV, Akwasi Addai Odike argued that leaders have created a hostile atmosphere making it impossible for businesses to operate in the region.

He says this is why big companies like Guinness and Coca-Cola have left the region and several factories have collapsed.

“So far Kumasi and the Ashanti Region is dead. There is nothing there. Today, companies like Guinness, Coca Cola have left Kumasi. A lot of businesses, so many factories are no longer in operation.

“Coca-Cola has left, Guinness has left, we have leaders and custodians in the region who can ask why these businesses are leaving and look at what can be done but they are not interested because they don’t care. The Yaa Asantewaa mentality is dead,” Akwasi Addai Odike lamented.

The politician is of the view that besides Chiefs, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and the erstwhile Mahama government failed the people of the Ashanti Region.

Odike now insists that the country needs a complete overhaul of its leaders.

“Once you step out to be a leader, what you should think about is you are going to serve your people to be served but today leaders only come to amass filthy wealth. Look at this Akufo-Addo government, the Mahama administration, very poor leadership. They only came to enrich themselves and today look at how we find ourselves.

“We need a complete overhaul. Ghana needs a different mindset to lead this country. If we continue what we are doing now then we are joking,” Odike cautioned.