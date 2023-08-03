Ghana secures spot on UNWTO Executive Council with landslide victory

Ghana has been elected to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive Council with overwhelming majority.

The election took place during the UNWTO Commission for Africa meeting in Mauritius, where Ghana garnered an impressive 17 out of 20 valid votes cast.

This resounding victory is a testament to Ghana's commitment to the promotion of tourism and its potential to contribute significantly to global development.

Joining Ghana on the Executive Council are five other African countries: Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who secured their positions with fewer votes.

The election of new Council members was the focal point of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa meeting, held on the theme "Rethinking Tourism for Africa: Addressing Global Challenges; Promoting Investment and Partnerships."

The formal approval of the new Council members will take place during the upcoming General Assembly meeting of the UNWTO scheduled in Uzbekistan in October this year.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, expressed gratitude to his fellow Ministers for their trust and support.

He pledged Ghana's unwavering commitment to elevate travel and tourism to the forefront of the global development agenda.

Recalling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent directive, Minister Awal reaffirmed Ghana's dedication to implementing innovative strategies that will effectively harness the potential of tourism, arts, and culture for national development.

The President has set ambitious targets for the tourism sector, aiming to achieve two million international tourist arrivals and corresponding annual receipts of $6 billion by 2025.

Minister Awal called on African Tourism Ministers to prioritise sustainable tourism practices, ensuring the preservation of the environment while ensuring that local communities benefit from tourism activities.

He also urged increased investment in tourism infrastructure and capacity building along the tourism value chain to enhance Africa's competitiveness in the global tourism market.

