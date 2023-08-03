ModernGhana logo
Abirem MP John Osei Frimpong inaugurates Circuit Court at New Abirem

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem constituency, Hon. John Osei Frimpong has inaugurated the newly constructed Circuit Court in New Abirem.

The inauguration done on Tuesday, August 1, had Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkonoo in attendance.

The MP for Abirem was also joined by the District Chief Executive for Birim North District Assembly as well as the Chief of Abirem, Obrempong Kwasi Amoh Tweretwie I.

The New Abirem Circuit Court forms part of the number of Courts project being executed by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Abirem MP John Osei Frimpong used the occasion to thank President Akufo-Addo, the Chief Justice, the District Assembly Common Fund Secretariat, and the Judicial Service for their commitment and collective efforts in bringing the project to fruition within a stipulated time.

He also entreated management of the edifice to ensure regular maintenance to keep it in good shape at all times.

"It is our expectation that this beautiful edifice will help to promote the administration of Justice in our constituency,” the MP said.

Other dignitaries that attended the inauguration ceremony include the Divisional Police Commander, District Commanders of all Security Agencies, Officials from the Judicial Service of Ghana, District Coordinating Director and Heads of Departments in Birim North District Assembly, Constituency Executives of the Ruling NPP, Party Faithfuls and Representatives of other political parties.

