NPP flagbearer race: I will vote for an aspirant who can condemn perennial flagbearer Mahama with a third defeat – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally revealed the aspirant he will be voting for in the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the leader of the NPP, his single vote will go to the aspirant with the capabilities to ensure former president John Dramani Mahama suffers a third successive defeat in the 2024 General Elections.

“I have just one vote, the same as any polling station executive anywhere in the country, and I will cast that vote for an aspirant who, I believe, can best unite the Party, and, above all, who can win the presidential election of 7th December 2024, and inflict a third successive defeat on the perennial NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama,” President Akufo-Addo said in a post on Twitter.

This was shared on social media after the President met with NPP communicators at Jubilee House.

During the meeting, the president denied the allegation that his government is backing Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to become the next NPP flagbearer.

The president described such allegations as false and malicious.

“The assertions by some in the party that government is somehow allegedly ‘intimidating or cohesive party faithful to throw their weight or support behind one of the presidential aspirants…the allegation is being made that the government is putting its authority behind the Vice President. I want to say in very clear terms to you and to the world that it is a false and malicious narrative. There is not a single truth to it,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, “That is why I can beat my chest to it and I can say without any fear of contradiction that there is no one in the party, there is not a single person in the NPP who can say that I have asked him or her to support this or that aspirant. I haven’t done it and I know why I haven’t done it.”