Former Field Teller of Advans Ghana grabbed over GHC120,299 theft

Former Field Teller of Advans Ghana grabbed over GHC120,299 theft
A former field teller of Advans Ghana Limited has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for dishonestly appropriating GHC120,299 belonging to his employer, allegedly.

Godfred Kissedu, 33, said he had used the money to assist his cousin, who wanted to travel to the United Kingdom.

Kissedu has been charged with stealing.
The accused person has pleaded not guilty.
The relieving Judge, Mrs Susan Eduful, admitted Kissedu to bail in the sum of GHC 150,000, with two sureties, who are to be family members.

It also directed the accused person and the sureties to deposit their Ghana Cards to the Court's registry pending the determination of the case.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Richard Amoah said the complainant was the Internal Auditor of Advans Ghana Limited.

It said Kissedu was a former employee of the Company.

The prosecution said the complainant in his petition to the Police alleged on November 5, 2021, that the Internal Auditor of the Company was alerted of cash diversion by the accused, who was then a field teller assigned to collect cash from the Company's customer known as “Tee Tech Enterprise.”

It alleged that bank transaction revealed that not all deposits made by Tee Tech Enterprise to the accused person to be deposited on their behalf, was credited to Tee Tech's account.

The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police at Kotobabi and the accused person was arrested on December 15, 2021.

It said the accused person admitted that he underpaid cash supposed to be credited to Tee Tech Account.

According to the prosecution, the accused claimed that he was approached by his cousin, who needed money to travel to the United Kingdom, to assist.

Based on that, the prosecution said he handed over the money he had collected for Advans Ghana to his cousin.

It said Kissedu, however, could not mention the amount he had misappropriated.

The prosecutor said during the investigation, Kissedu jumped bail and went into hiding.

However, on July 6, 2023, the complainant petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department for assistance.

The Police at Kotobabi in Accra re-arrested Kissedu at his hideout at Accra New Town.

Investigations established that an amount of GHC 120, 299 was stolen by the accused person.

