West Africa is likely to become the next Ukraine — Kwesi Pratt speaks on Niger Coup

Ghanaian journalist and Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed his frustrations over Bola Tinubu’s attempt to interfere in the Niger Coup as the Chairperson of ECOWAS.

He has lashed out at the Nigerian President who has failed to tackle the crisis in his own country and yet threatening to intervene in the Niger.

Troubled by the developments in the West African Countries, Kwesi Pratt Jnr quizzes, “What is wrong with these West African heads of state? They are not thinking right. They are exceedingly reckless.”

“What legitimacy do these heads of state have? To play the role they want to play in Niger?” he added.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, the ace journalist observed that, West Africa is in serious turmoil and if care is not taken, the sub-region is likely to become the next Ukraine.

"Taking the whole of West Africa, Nigeria has 50 percent of its population with about 230,000 and hence any crisis in Nigeria is likely to have a ripple effect on entire West Africa,” he stated.

According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, reports indicate that the North East of Nigeria is being faced with threats of Boko Haram and the Niger Delta is currently faced with a low-intensity civil war. "To the East of Nigeria is also a thriving secessionist movement. This alone is a serious problem for West Africa," he intimated.

He believes that “In many of these West African countries people will jubilate over military takeover. They will mass up in their hundreds of thousands in support of the coup d’états.”

Late Monday, the potential for a full-scale regional conflict in the Sahel escalated as both Mali and Burkina Faso declared that any attempt by an external force to directly interfere with Niger's ongoing coup would be seen as a "declaration of war" against their respective nations.

Their statement appears to be primarily aimed at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which, on Sunday, pledged to take "all necessary measures" to reinstate deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum.

Currently, the bloc has taken decisive action by imposing sanctions on Niger, effectively suspending all transactions between the coup-affected nation and ECOWAS member states. They have frozen all Nigerien assets held in regional central banks.