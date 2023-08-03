Free SHS: We need to offload our high-end schools from the policy — Dr. Sam Ankrah

Independent Presidential Hopeful, Dr. Sam Ankrah

Independent Presidential Hopeful, Dr. Sam Ankrah has shared his view on how government can make the Free Senior High School programme better for Ghanaians.

According to the Development Economist and President of the Africa Investment Group, government needs to offload all high-end schools from the policy.

“Free Education must be means tested. We need to offload our high-end schools from the policies. We can float the schools on the stock exchange so people can buy shares,” Dr. Sam Ankrah said in an interview with Joy News.

The Free Senior High School programme in Ghana is a government initiative introduced in 2017 September in fulfilment of a promise made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Over the years, the programme has seen millions of Ghanaians get secondary education free of charge but with challenges.

It is on the background of the challenges that Dr. Sam Ankrah has proposed that government should offload high-end schools from the policy to do better targeting.

Speaking on why he wants to be President, the Development Economist said he is motivated by how poorly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is running the country.

“It is not a question of whether Ghanaians are ready for an independent candidate or not, the times call for it.

“If things can be done better and it is not, I believe I have the moral right to step in,” Dr. Sam Ankrah shared.