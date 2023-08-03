ModernGhana logo
MP for Prestea Huni-Valley donates mathematical sets to JHS students

In a significant display of community support and commitment to education, Dr. Matthew Ayeh, the NDC Secretary of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, on behalf of Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, MP for the same constituency, by generously donated 5,130 pieces of mathematical instruments.

The benevolent gesture was made to the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Educational Directorate to distribute to final year Junior High School (JHS) students within the constituency.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, consisting of 144 schools, houses a total of 5,130 students. The donation aims to support them in their educational journey, specifically empowering them during their critical final year of Junior High School education.

Accompanying Dr. Matthew Ayeh during this philanthropic endeavour were chairman Karim Salifu, deputy Constituency communications officer Awal, and other esteemed executives. Their presence underscored the collective commitment of the local leadership to improve the educational landscape and create an environment conducive to the academic growth of the young generation.

The mathematical instruments donated by the MP and facilitated by the NDC Secretary are invaluable resources for students preparing for their final-year examinations. These instruments include essential tools such as geometry sets, compasses, protractors, and calculators. By providing such devices, the intention is to enhance the learning experience and boost the students' confidence in tackling mathematical challenges.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe's thoughtful initiative in collaboration with Dr. Matthew Ayeh and other party executives exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved through political leadership when coupled with a genuine desire to uplift the community. Investing in education is an investment in the future, and this donation represents a stride towards creating a more equitable and prosperous society.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Educational Directorate expressed gratitude for the generous contribution, recognising its potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the students. The Directorate has promised to ensure that the mathematical instruments reach the intended beneficiaries promptly and efficiently.

This act of kindness and support sets an inspiring example for other political representatives and community leaders, encouraging them to prioritise educational development as a key pillar of progress. Education is the cornerstone of a thriving society, and it is heartening to witness leaders taking tangible steps to enrich the learning experience of young individuals.

In conclusion, the donation of 5,130 pieces of mathematical instruments to the final-year JHS students in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency by Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and facilitated by Dr. Matthew Ayeh is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts and community-driven-initiatives. This selfless act will undoubtedly empower and motivate the students, ensuring they have the necessary tools to excel academically and shape a brighter future for themselves and their constituency.

