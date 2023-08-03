ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo grants presidential pardon to Mahama's Deputy National Security Coordinator

General News Akufo-Addo grants presidential pardon to Mahama's Deputy National Security Coordinator
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State has granted a presidential pardon to the former Deputy National Security Coordinator under the presidency of John Mahama, Chief Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman.

It follows a petition he received from the Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area requesting that Alhaji Osman be freed from prison custody on the grounds of good behavior and ill-health.

In a letter dated August 1, 2023, and signed by the Secretary to President Nana Bediatuo Asante, the President charged the Minister of the Interior to take the necessary steps to give effect to the presidential pardon immediately.

Chief Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a son of the Kpembe Traditional Area, was sentenced to a five-year jail term in 2020 for willfully causing financial loss to the state in what has become known as the National Communications Authority (NCA) scandal.

On May 11, 2020, three former board members of the National Communications Authority (NCA) were sentenced to a total of 16 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra High Court for misapplying funds in the purchase of controversial surveillance equipment for the National Security Council Secretariat.

Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, a former Board Chairman; William Mathew Tetteh-Tevie, a former Director General; and Alhaji Salifu Osman Mimina, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator on the NCA Board were found guilty of 14 different charges, including causing financial loss to the state and contravention of the Public Procurement Act, by the court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, a Court of Appeal judge sitting as a High Court judge.

The court also ordered the seizure of the properties of the convicts to defray the three million dollars financial loss caused to the state.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

7 killed in car crash on Kumasi-Techiman highway 7 killed in car crash on Kumasi-Techiman highway

25 minutes ago

Organised Labour rejects Sunon Asoglis monetary compensation for sacked union executives Organised Labour rejects Sunon Asogli’s monetary compensation for sacked union e...

25 minutes ago

NPP must be changed to New Patapaa Party – Agbodza NPP must be changed to ‘New Patapaa Party’ – Agbodza

25 minutes ago

Bia East MP slams Dan Botwe over for fighting DACF administrator Bia East MP slams Dan Botwe over for fighting DACF administrator

44 minutes ago

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. John K. Kapi We will name and shame schools that engages in examination malpractice — WAEC

44 minutes ago

BOG cannot write off govt debt without parliamentary approval – Minority Leader BOG cannot write off govt debt without parliamentary approval – Minority Leader

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo grants presidential pardon to Mahama's Deputy National Security Coordinator Akufo-Addo grants presidential pardon to Mahama's Deputy National Security Coord...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia govt taken Ghana to the worst form of IMF programme – Ato Forson Akufo-Addo, Bawumia gov’t taken Ghana to the worst form of IMF programme – Ato F...

2 hours ago

Central Bank caused depletion of Ghanas external reserves – Minority Leader Central Bank caused depletion of Ghana’s external reserves – Minority Leader

12 hours ago

Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for failing to withdraw taxes on sanitary pads in mid-year budget review Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for failing to withdraw taxes on sanitary pads in mid-ye...

Just in....
body-container-line